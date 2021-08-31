WASHINGTON TRUST Co Grows Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1,052.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 156.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $137.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.79. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.90 and a 12-month high of $140.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.50.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

