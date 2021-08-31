Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Short Interest Up 21.3% in August

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the July 29th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group during the first quarter worth $57,000. 26.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 3,638,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,828. The company has a market cap of $36.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.36. Washington Prime Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($4.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($2.10). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 56.22% and a negative return on equity of 80.65%. Analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

