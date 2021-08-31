Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Walmart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.200-$6.350 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.59.

NYSE:WMT opened at $147.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Walmart has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.85.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total transaction of $949,002,976.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,512,536,440. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Walmart stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.50% of Walmart worth $1,989,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

