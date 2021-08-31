Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 52 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

VOO traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $415.08. The company had a trading volume of 336,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,957. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $416.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.84.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

