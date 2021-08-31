Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 14,387 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 219,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,387 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,173 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,938,000 after acquiring an additional 552,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,329,000 after acquiring an additional 717,679 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153,559 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,455,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,095,000 after acquiring an additional 192,978 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,728,063. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.23. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $50.60 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.