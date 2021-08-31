Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 175.4% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $237.53. The company had a trading volume of 57,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,761. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.56 and its 200-day moving average is $229.99. The stock has a market cap of $177.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

