W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Short Interest Update

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,600,000 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the July 29th total of 3,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.50. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.61%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,702,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,902,000 after acquiring an additional 763,643 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,284,000. OLD Republic International Corp acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,952,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,120,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,262,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

