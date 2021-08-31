W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Position Lifted by Forward Management LLC

Forward Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,800 shares during the period. W. P. Carey accounts for approximately 0.9% of Forward Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Forward Management LLC owned about 0.06% of W. P. Carey worth $8,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 138,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 83,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 295,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after buying an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after buying an additional 225,327 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 674,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,731,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.92. 549,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,368. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.68 and a 1 year high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day moving average of $74.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial raised W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

