VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) to report $4.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for VYNE Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $3.30 million. VYNE Therapeutics reported sales of $3.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that VYNE Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $23.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.80 million, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow VYNE Therapeutics.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 million. VYNE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 138.73% and a negative net margin of 554.66%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VYNE. Northland Securities cut their price target on VYNE Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

VYNE stock remained flat at $$1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,031. VYNE Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYNE. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $2,575,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 2,513.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 653,217 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,091,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,900,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 211,600 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $702,000. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics, Inc engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It develops and commercialize solutions using its proprietary Molecule Stabilizing Technology. Its commercial products include AMZEEQ and ZILXI. The company is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VYNE Therapeutics (VYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.