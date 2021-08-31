Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 43.9% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 72.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 54,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,952 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $186.04 on Tuesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $119.28 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.39 and a 200-day moving average of $176.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.