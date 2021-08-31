Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Receives “Hold” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of VG stock opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. Vonage has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vonage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,616,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,824,838.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the first quarter valued at $68,597,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the first quarter valued at $36,582,000. Freshford Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the second quarter valued at $18,821,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vonage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,337,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vonage by 12.2% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,380,000 after purchasing an additional 979,127 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

