Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,844 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,844 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $30,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 85.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 140.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRVO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.68.

Shares of QRVO opened at $190.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $112.03 and a one year high of $201.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.49 and a 200 day moving average of $184.03.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,876,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

