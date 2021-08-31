Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 506,379 Shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 977,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506,379 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.24% of Arco Platform worth $29,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCE. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in Arco Platform by 18.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Arco Platform in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its stake in Arco Platform by 98.6% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 23,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in Arco Platform by 19.5% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 962,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 157,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in Arco Platform during the second quarter worth about $413,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ARCE shares. Morgan Stanley raised Arco Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities raised Arco Platform from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arco Platform presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.83.

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $23.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $709.70 million, a P/E ratio of -587.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $29.03. Arco Platform Limited has a 1-year low of $22.08 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.81). Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

