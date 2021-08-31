Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 125,030 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 125,030 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $28,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SkyWest by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SkyWest by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.50. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.44 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.