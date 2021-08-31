Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,879 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of The Williams Companies worth $26,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after buying an additional 2,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,006,000 after purchasing an additional 887,087 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after purchasing an additional 367,715 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $28.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

