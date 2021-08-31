Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,178 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of M&T Bank worth $27,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 104.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 6.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 5.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB opened at $138.97 on Tuesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $88.48 and a 12-month high of $168.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.86. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.19.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised M&T Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.76.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.