Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,282,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,384 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in InnovAge were worth $27,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INNV. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InnovAge alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on InnovAge in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS INNV opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $27.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV).

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.