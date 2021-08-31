Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,225,429 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 768.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,384,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,225,429 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $25,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBRA. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 337,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 70,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of SBRA opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.09 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

