Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VERU shares. TheStreet cut shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Veru alerts:

In related news, Director Lucy Lu bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Veru in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veru during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Veru by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Veru by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,925,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,301,000 after acquiring an additional 161,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $8.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.51. Veru has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $24.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $694.73 million, a PE ratio of -869.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.