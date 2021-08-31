VEREIT (NYSE:VER) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “VEREIT, Inc. is a real estate operating company. The Company owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate assets. VEREIT, Inc., formerly known as American Realty Capital Properties Inc., is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Get VEREIT alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. VEREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

NYSE:VER opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VER. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in VEREIT by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VEREIT by 828.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in VEREIT by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

About VEREIT

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VEREIT (VER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.