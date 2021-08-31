VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. VEON had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.

Shares of VEON stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEON. Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VEON stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 773.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,179 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VEON were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 17.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

