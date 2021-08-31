VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. VEON had a negative return on equity of 27.78% and a negative net margin of 4.14%.
Shares of VEON stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. VEON has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEON. Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.14.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
