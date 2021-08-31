Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Venus Concept’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.12). Venus Concept reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Venus Concept will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Venus Concept.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 74.67% and a negative net margin of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

In other news, CEO Domenic Serafino purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,944.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 31,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $101,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,265 shares of company stock worth $636,948. Company insiders own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERO. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $3,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Venus Concept by 5,787.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 891,300 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $1,648,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Venus Concept in the 1st quarter worth $1,171,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Venus Concept by 764.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 376,734 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

VERO stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $2.21. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,402. Venus Concept has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $119.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

