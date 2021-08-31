Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 551.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,358,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,433 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at $306,818,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,208 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,134,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,158,000 after acquiring an additional 980,310 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 6,748.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,801,000 after acquiring an additional 832,617 shares during the period. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABNB. HSBC upped their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Airbnb from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Airbnb from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.06.

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares in the company, valued at $48,990,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.85, for a total transaction of $3,621,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,493,765.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,179,005 shares of company stock valued at $465,516,720. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $156.02 on Tuesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.70. The company has a market capitalization of $98.08 billion and a PE ratio of -10.05.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.36. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

