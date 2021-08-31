Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,320 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 180.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $107.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.51. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.27.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

