Venture Visionary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 34,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 38,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 41,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 12,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB opened at $171.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.38. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $126.00 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

