Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,944 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 363.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,501 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. PagSeguro Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

