Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 8,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,944 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 4,904.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,067,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 29.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,855,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,406 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 25.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,981,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 363.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,293,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,501 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average is $51.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $34.92 and a one year high of $62.83.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAGS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora began coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Itau BBA Securities upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
Read More: What is Depreciation?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.