Venture Visionary Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,170.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Joachim Heel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.97, for a total value of $2,007,880.00. Insiders have sold 14,081 shares of company stock worth $7,346,166 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $482.14.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $584.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.33 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $246.83 and a 52-week high of $594.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

