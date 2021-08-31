Veeva Systems (VEEV) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Veeva Systems to post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $332.65 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.48, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.34.

In other Veeva Systems news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.06, for a total transaction of $127,950.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,892.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $273,593.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,005 in the last quarter. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $333.06.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

