Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 82.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 104,661 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $13,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRNS stock opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.58 and a 52-week high of $75.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -64.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. Varonis Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $89,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,100.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,412. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRNS. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.70.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

