Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,760,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $615,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,680.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,481,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,844 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 25,783,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,842 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $168,540,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,407,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,132,000 after purchasing an additional 489,172 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $233.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,921,131. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $162.85 and a twelve month high of $233.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.45 and a 200-day moving average of $217.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

