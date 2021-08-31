Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) is Sei Investments Co.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.0% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,334,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 82.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $86.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,953,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,750,339. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $88.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.