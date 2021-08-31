Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Stock Holdings Cut by Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management

Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 91.8% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $52,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.20. 1,120,302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,476. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.09. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.05 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

