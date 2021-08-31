Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.1% of Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $253,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jordan Park Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $226,275,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,322 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,202,000 after purchasing an additional 771,370 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $45,346,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18,263.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,617,000 after purchasing an additional 615,648 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.35. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.09 and a 12-month high of $70.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.067 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.