Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 11,018,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,103,000 after purchasing an additional 45,596 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,809,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200,742 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,400,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,076,000 after purchasing an additional 21,360 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,762,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,024,000 after purchasing an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,625,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,883,000 after purchasing an additional 206,785 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $306.53. 5,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,948. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.70. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $307.77.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.