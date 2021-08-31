Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $140.41

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $140.41 and last traded at $140.10, with a volume of 1901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.74.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.17.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Louis Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 16,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 25,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

