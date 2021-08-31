Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 719.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of VDC opened at $187.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.29.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.