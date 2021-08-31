VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 53.5% from the July 29th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESPO stock opened at $67.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.94. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $81.39.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.