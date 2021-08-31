Valmark Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% in the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after purchasing an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $46.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $262.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

