Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 152.2% during the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $103.07 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.98. The firm has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

