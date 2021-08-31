Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 13,425 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 65.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,425 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 235,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,752,000 after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,127,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 160,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 56.2% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $44.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.02. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $36.29 and a one year high of $45.00.

