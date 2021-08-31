Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 431 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RPD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 487,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after buying an additional 315,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rapid7 by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,689,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,907,000 after buying an additional 293,927 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 741,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,332,000 after buying an additional 233,738 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Rapid7 by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,067,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,621,000 after purchasing an additional 217,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Rapid7 by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 390,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,138,000 after buying an additional 125,726 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rapid7 from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Rapid7 stock opened at $121.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.73 and a 52 week high of $121.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.63 and a 200-day moving average of $90.46.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 25.64% and a negative return on equity of 177.30%. The firm had revenue of $126.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Rapid7’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $537,043.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,421. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,137 shares of company stock worth $5,840,340 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

