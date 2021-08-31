Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 164 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,478,151,000 after acquiring an additional 214,454 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,680,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,402,520,000 after acquiring an additional 879,184 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,586,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $891,152,000 after acquiring an additional 260,664 shares in the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $224.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $127.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.69 and its 200 day moving average is $240.92.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.05.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

