US Bancorp DE Purchases 282 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $21,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $191,604,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.57 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

