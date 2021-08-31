US Bancorp DE Has $22.73 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sysco were worth $22,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

NYSE SYY opened at $78.99 on Tuesday. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.78. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Sysco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.78.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.