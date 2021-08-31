US Bancorp DE Has $20.91 Million Stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 176,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF were worth $20,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock opened at $119.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.45. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $117.56 and a twelve month high of $122.00.

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.