US Bancorp DE Has $18.14 Million Stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 580,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,470 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $18,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 2,941.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,897 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,756,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,724 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,638,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after buying an additional 1,156,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. nVent Electric plc has a 12 month low of $16.92 and a 12 month high of $34.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.80 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

