US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $26,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Waste Management by 114.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 100,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,125,000 after acquiring an additional 53,826 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 16.4% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Waste Management by 12.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 62,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $36,660,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 139,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.25.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total transaction of $278,954.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at $664,150.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,161,535 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $155.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.11 and a 52-week high of $155.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.31. The company has a market cap of $65.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

