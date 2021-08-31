US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Diageo were worth $19,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Diageo by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,009,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,005,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,604,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,500,000 after buying an additional 12,962 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,851,000 after acquiring an additional 106,960 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 942,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,963,000. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DEO shares. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $192.06 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $202.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $194.40 and its 200 day moving average is $183.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 75.54%.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

