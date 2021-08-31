United Fire Group, Inc. (UFCS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on September 17th

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

United Fire Group has raised its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. United Fire Group has a dividend payout ratio of 54.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect United Fire Group to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Shares of UFCS stock opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.32 million, a P/E ratio of -46.05 and a beta of 0.11. United Fire Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.37. United Fire Group had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Fire Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Fire Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of United Fire Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

UFCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

United Fire Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of writing property, casualty insurance, life insurance, and selling annuities through a network of independent agencies. The firm operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Insurance and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment includes commercial lines insurance, personal lines insurance, and assumed reinsurance.

