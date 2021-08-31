UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the July 29th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UMC stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. UMC has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About UMC

UMC, Inc provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States.

