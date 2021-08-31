UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

UMC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMCN) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a drop of 34.0% from the July 29th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
UMC stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. UMC has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About UMC
Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for UMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.